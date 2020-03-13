According to Brazil's local media reports, the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for coronavirus. However, Bolsonaro has denied the media reports, adding that the test is not yet completed.

Recently, Bolsonaro's press secretary had made a trip to the US and was found positive after getting back from there. The President's son Eduardo Bolsonaro, a congressman who was also on the trip, had expressed over social media that his father was not showing any signs of illness.

On Saturday night, Bolsonaro had dined with American President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. The photos and videos of the meet were all over the internet. The pictures showed that Bolsonaro, his press secretary and Trump were in close proximity.

Downplaying the effect of coronavirus?

When the word about the secretary's illness spread, Trump told reporters, "I'm not concerned."

Downplaying the effect of coronavirus, Bolsonaro was recently quoted as saying that more people die of other flu and had called the concerns over coronavirus as 'oversized'.

Recently, a senior Brazilian official was tested positive for coronavirus and he had attended weekend events with President Donald Trump in Florida. This was also the first time when the US President was in close proximity to someone who had the coronavirus infection.

The White House had that time stated that Trump does not plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine.

According to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, the assessment of exposure from the cases was on and based on this; the next steps will be decided.

Coronavirus effecting world leaders

Apart from the Brazilian President and Brazil's top officials, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister, tested positive for Covid-19 just over a week after she attended an event in London. Reports said that the possibility of her testing positive was being linked to her London visit.

At the event in London, she was seen in close proximity with singer Leona Lewis and the former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that he would be in self-isolation after doctor's advice.

Coronavirus has till now affected over 130 countries worldwide and several people have tested positive for the virus. It was first reported in China in Wuhan.