An unclaimed bag near ticket counters of the Mangaluru airport in Karnataka created a bomb scare on Monday. Police officials seized the bag and cordoned off the area.

Traces of Improvised explosive device (IED) has been found in the bag. However, the bag has been evacuated safely.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha is at the Mangaluru airport along with a team of police. An extensive search operation began with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads and metal detectors.

Security stepped up

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is maintaining the security of the airport. CISF DIG Anil Pandey said, "We have found traces of IED from a bag lying at the ticket counter at Mangaluru airport, we have safely evacuated it."

"The CISF had found a suspicious bag, handled it as per the safety protocols and quickly informed the police control room. We have placed the bag in the isolation bay as per the safety protocol," Harsha later said in a video message.

The citizens had been kept away from the bag, adding that the situation was under control and the police were taking all precautions, the police commissioner confirmed.

According to some reports, two persons had come in an autorickshaw and placed the bag there. Police said they are verifying the CCTV footage.

(With agency inputs)