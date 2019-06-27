An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York's Newark airport made an emergency landing at London Stansted Airport on Thursday, June 27, following a bomb threat.

Flight AI 191 took off from Mumbai International Airport on Thursday morning and was supposed to go to Newark International Airport near New York. According to reports, the flight has been taken to an isolated spot at the London Stansted Airport.

An RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft was launched this morning to intercept the AI aircraft.

"The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted airport. The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons; any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted," an RAF spokesman reportedly said.

The RAF runway was closed off after the emergency landing, but had started functioning now.

"An Air India Boeing 777 diverted into London Stansted at approximately 10:15hrs and landed safely with Essex Police in attendance," said a statement by Stansted Airport.

Air India said it will provide updates on the situation.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)