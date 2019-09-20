BJP leader Chinmayanand, who was accused of raping a law student, was arrested on Friday morning by a Special Investigation Team probing the incident.

He has been taken for a medical examination. The SIT was set up by the Uttar Pradesh police under the Supreme Court's orders.

Two weeks earlier, the law student had mysteriously gone missing after she made claims of having evidence against the BJP leader. She appeared a few days later and alleged that Chinmayanand kidnapped and raped her. The law student had said that she has incriminating evidence that can put Swami Chinmayanand behind bars.

In a video, the woman said that Chinmayanand was threatening to kill her and her family and she sought PM Modi and Home Minister Shah's help.

According to the latest report, the woman was asked to hand over a pen drive with 43 videos which will help her case against Chinmayanand. SIT officers also took her to his bedroom to collect evidence.