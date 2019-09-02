The Supreme Court on Monday, August 2, directed the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a police officer of Inspector General rank, to investigate the sexual harassment allegations levelled by a law student against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

The direction came after the SC transferred the case to Allahabad High Court for monitoring.

The apex court also asked Allahabad High Court to monitor the probe on a complaint filed by the student and directed the Chief Secretary of the state to provide security to the girl and her parents.

The Supreme Court took up the matter after a group of lawyers wrote to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday.

The girl student, who went missing after levelling sexual harassment charges against the BJP leader, was later traced to Rajasthan on Friday and produced within hours before the Supreme Court.