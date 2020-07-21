Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru) Bhaskar Rao, IPS, tested negative for the novel coronavirus pandemic. Rao had got himself tested as a few days back his driver tested Covid-19 positive.

Taking to Twitter, Rao said, "Thanks for all your blessings n good wishes!! Tested Negative!! Relieved, back to work..."

Here is a screenshot of Rao's tweet:

On July 17, Bengaluru Police Commissioner's driver tested positive for Covid-19 following which Rao said that he will be going into quarantine.

Taking to social media to address the matter, he said that he hasn't tested positive as yet and will be undergoing the test on Monday (July 20).

Rao had quarantined himself for four days. He had also said that this would be the fifth time he will be going in for a test in 3 months.

"My driver is tested Corona positive, I have home quarantined myself for 4 days and will get myself tested again on Monday for the (5) fifth time since 3 months. I had to be in numerous inadvertent interactions with positive cases. Seek your good wishes, am not yet positive !!" read Bengaluru Police Commissioner's earlier tweet.

Karnataka Covid-19 update

Karnataka recorded 3,648 new coronavirus positive cases, a majority of them are from Bengaluru. Now, the state's tally stands at 67,420 while 72 more succumbed to the deadly virus.

Among the fresh cases detected, excluding Bengaluru, Ballari accounted for 234 cases, followed by Bengaluru Rural (208), Dharwad (200), Vijayapura (160) and Mysuru (149), among others.

Meanwhile, as many as 72 patients succumbed to Covid-19 across Karnataka, including 31 in Bengaluru itself, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,403.

Discharged 730

Total discharges 23,795

Total Covid cases 67,420

Active cases 42,216