The Bachchan family had sent the entire nation in a panic mode when it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan along with son Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus.

While Big B and Abhishek were immediately taken to Nanavati hospital for treatment, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were home quarantined. However, a week later, the mother-daughter duo were admitted to the same hospital after they complained of breathelessness and mild fever.

And while Big B and Abhishek continue to remain in the hospital for Covid treatment, junior Bachchan has now revealed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been discharged from the hospital after their tests came out negative.

Abhishek took to Twitter to share his wife and daughter's health update and wrote, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."