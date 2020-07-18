The entire nation has been praying for a speedy recovery of the Bachchan family ever since Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were tested COVID positive last week.

On Friday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nanavati hospital after the mother-daughter duo complained of breathlessness and cough. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya are responding well to the treatment.

"They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two," a hospital source told PTI.

The source further added, "Aishwarya had cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days."

Amitabh Bachchan had been regularly thanking his fans and well-wishers who have been consistently praying for his and family's well being. All the four members of the Bachchan family will be discharged from hospital after a couple of days in the isolation ward.