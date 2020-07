After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have now been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after the mother-daughter duo complained of mild fever.

Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were home quarantined after they were tested positive for COVID last weekend. Big B and Abhishek are also currently being treated for COVID at the same hospital.

More details awaited.

This is a developing story...