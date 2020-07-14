As Bollywood reels under many pressures at the moment, the news of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 was a huge shock to their fans. Pujas have also conducted in their name to pray for their health.

Doctors have put some of those worries to rest on Tuesday revealing that the father and son are responding well to the treatment. It might be another week, however, before they're back home.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan recovering fast

Fans have been extremely shocked since Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan announced that they'd been tested positive for Coronavirus. Fans from across the country have been praying for their better health including the entire Bollywood industry.

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aradhya also tested positive and have been placed under home quarantine after displaying mild symptoms of the virus. Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan, however, have been under isolation at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan also put to rest reports of him leaving the hospital on July 12th, "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"

Following their testing positive, Jalsa was sealed for sanitization and declared a containment zone by BMC. Staff members at their residence also underwent the COVID-19 test as per regulations, however, all tested negative, fortunately.

On Tuesday, sources at the hospital told PTI that the father and son are recovering quickly from the illness and are responding well to the treatment. This comes as a relief to fans who've been worried for the two actors. However, they will be at the hospital for another seven days at least. Following their release, all four of them will still have to observe home quarantine for a while before they can be up and about again.