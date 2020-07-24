Prayers of admirers from around the globe are with Amitabh Bachchan and his family members, who are currently battling COVID-19. Recently, several media reports claimed that the innumerable good wishes have worked their magic and the megastar has recovered from the fatal disease.

The entire nation breathed a sigh of relief when news channels and websites carried the news of Big B testing negative for the novel coronavirus. The Gulabo Sitabo actor has been at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for almost two weeks now.

Amitabh trashes reports of recovery

Seemingly agitated by the reports of his COVID-19 recovery, that otherwise brought rejoice to his millions of fans, Amitabh categorically denied testing negative yet.

Taking to his Twitter account, he shared a clip of a TV news channel that claimed "Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID" as "breaking news" and wrote, ".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!"

He further retweeted a post by one of his fans reading, "That's playing with someone's privacy. Why do media play with people's emotions? Take Care Sir Ji," which indicates that the 77-year-old actor was quite disturbed by the fake news surrounding his health.

Amitabh had shared the unfortunate news of contracting the infection with his Twitter followers on July 11. Hours later, his son Abhishek Bachchan was also found COVID-19 positive. The father-son duo was immediately shifted to the hospital.

The trials of the Bachchan family did not end there as test results of Big B's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan too came out to be positive. They underwent treatment at home before eventually being admitted to Nanavati Hospital last week.

Amitabh has been regularly sharing updates from COVID ward via Twitter and blog posts. One of his recent write-ups read, "In the condition of the solace in the room of cure .. the restlessness keeps in the search for reaction .. for a connect .. for something to respond to .. to do .. to do just more than what the condition dictates .."

Well, even though the news of Amitabh recovering from COVID-19 turned out to be false, his fans are confident that their beloved megastar will eventually defeat the virus.