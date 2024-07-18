Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always kept their kids Akaay and Vamika out of the media glare. The had requested the paparazzi to not click the picture of their son and daughter. Virat Kohli after winning the World Cup in June shifted to London to be his family Anushka Sharma and kids.

There were reports that Virat and Anushka have moved out of India and have settled. However, nothing has been confirmed from their end.

Anushka and Virat didn't attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities that were held in Mumbai. However, a video of Virat and Anushka attending a kirtan in London went viral last week.

'Breach of privacy': Virat Kohli holds son Akaay close as he shops with Vamika, Anushka Sharma [Leaked Video]

On Thursday, a video of Anushka Sharma, and Virat with their kids Vamika and Akaay shopping on the streets of London went viral

The leaked video shows, newborn Akaay in his dad's arms as Virat and Anushka were spotted at a flower shop in London. The video was presumably taken by a fan and was widely shared online.

Fans were unhappy with the video of Akaay and Virat getting leaked. As the couple have always requested privacy and this has irked the ardent fand of Anushka and Virat.

After the big win in Barbados on June 23, 2024. Days after winning the World Cup, Virat Kohli and team India flew to Delhi to meet PM Modi. The same day Rohit Sharma led team India flew to Mumbai and celebrated with lakhs of fans at Wankhede and also took part in the victory parade near Marine Drive. There were lakhs of fans who were present at Marine Drive to celebrate the win.

Team India was later felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite a gruelling schedule, Virat Kohli wasted no time and rushed to be with his family in London.

Akaay Kohli in his Papa's Lap. ? pic.twitter.com/dvj7RG76s8 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) July 18, 2024

Virat announces retirement

After Team India won the World Cup, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 internationals. He was awarded as the Player of the Match during India's T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa.

T20 Squad for India

The Men's Selection Committee on Thursday announced India's squads for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli will be resting and will be skipping India's tour of Sri Lanka, in 2024.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.