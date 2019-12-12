After Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg a "pirralha" - derogatory Portuguese word meaning brat - she took a dig at him in the subtlest possible way.

Greta had denounced the killings of indigenous Brazilian people in the Amazon. "Indigenous people are literally being murdered for trying to protect the forest from illegal deforestation. Over and over again. It is shameful that the world remains silent about this," she wrote on Twitter.

To this, the Brazilian President responded, "Greta has said that the Indians died because they were defending the Amazon. It's amazing that the press gives space to this kind of pirralha."

Following the comment, Greta briefly changed her Twitter bio to "pirralha".

Greta, 16, is the face of the youth climate movement. She was named the Time Magazine's person of the year 2019, becoming the youngest person ever to be the recipient of the title.