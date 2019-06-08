Brazilian football star Neymar Santos Jr and some of his sponsors have agreed to suspend some advertising campaigns due to the rape allegations about him raping a woman in Paris last month, his agents said on Friday.

According to Neymar's agents NR Sports, no sponsorship contract has been cancelled but some advertising campaigns have been suspended. They did not provide any information on which advertisement campaigns have been cancelled.

"All the partners, for obvious reasons, are alert and aware of the unfolding events," NR Sports statement said in the statement as quoted by Reuters.

A Brazilian woman accused the PSG star of raping her at an upmarket hotel in Paris named Hotel Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe, on May 15. The unidentified woman who did not want to disclose her name said that they came in contact via Instagram. Gallo, a representative of the player booked flight tickets and a room for her and Neymar reached the hotel drunk, she added. Neymar then became aggressive and violently had sexual intercourse against her will, she told the police. According to the Sao Paulo police document, she left Paris two days later to return to Brazil. The police are currently investigating the incident.

After media reports on the allegation, Neymar posted a video on Instagram, that showed him denying the accusations. He said that he was a victim of extortion and shared messages he exchanged with the woman, including racy photos he had received.