Former champions Brazil take on Mexico in what promises to be an exciting Round of 16 match of Fifa World Cup 2018 in Samara on Monday, July 2.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The fifth Round of 16 match of the ongoing tournament will start at 5 pm local time, 7:30 pm IST and 3 pm BST.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the match in India.

The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Brazil vs Mexico: What to expect

Brazil are heading into the game under considerable pressure, given the way the heavyweights in Argentina, Portugal, Spain, and Germany have crashed out early from the tournament.

However, the five-time champions, despite not being flamboyant, have done their job better than most teams in Russia.

Tite and his men opened their campaign with an uninspiring draw against Switzerland. However, they have steadily improved over the course of the round robin stage, beating Costa Rica with two late goals and then Serbia with ease.

Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho have been extremely impressive and Neymar, is has been facing flak for his on-field theatrics, is slowly hitting his strides after being crowded out by Switzerland in their campaign opener.

With the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo failing to take their respective teams past the Round of 16, Neymar has a golden opportunity to propel Brazi to glory and stake a claim to break the Ballon d'Or duopoly of the Barcelona and the Real Madrid superstars.

Titanic task but we'll attack: Mexico coach Osorio

On the other hand, Mexico are heading into the match on the back of a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Sweden in their last round-robin tie on June 27. The El Tri though will be hoping to put behind the loss and instead take confidence from the way they had stunned Germany in their opening game.

Juan Carlos Osorio have the pace and quality strikers and the Colombian tactician has clearly indicated that his side will go for goals and not sit back and eventually conceded goals today.

"In our game tomorrow, we're going to fight for possession. We've got midfielders with a lot of quality and I think we can have numerical superiority with our wingers coming back and try to have the ball," Osorio said on the eve of the tie, as quoted by Goal.

"It's a titanic task against a great team, but we're going to try. When we can we'll attack, obviously when the game gives us chances where we can attack in the transition from defence to attack, but the thought isn't to go out and try to pack it in our own box."

Brazil vs Mexico: Team news and predicted playing XIs

Global TV guide and live stream information