In addition to series of health scares, Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro has temporarily lost his memory after hitting his head in a fall at his official residence's bathroom, Alvorada Palace, the President said in an interview.

On speaking about the fall in an interview, the 64-year-old said, "At that moment I lost memory. The following day, this morning, I managed to get back a lot of things and now I am fine. I didn't know, for example, what I did yesterday.

Health issues post being stabbed

He further added, "I slipped and fell on my back. It was a nasty enough blow but I'm going to take care of myself." "My health is fine but there are some consequences" of the stabbing. "One adapts to this new reality. The knife wound together with age is a dangerous mixture," he said.

Previously, the president's health has been cause for concern after he was stabbed on the campaign trail in late 2018, requiring him to undergo several surgeries and spend two extended stints in hospital this year.

His health has been a subject of concern ever since he became president on January 1. He has undergone four surgeries to treat the stab wound to his abdomen, most recently in September. Earlier this month, Bolsonaro said he had been examined for skin cancer.

Brain scan detected no abnormalities

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, having spent the night under observation after falling at his official residence in the capital Brasilia, his office said in a statement. He was given a brain scan at the hospital that detected no abnormalities, the president's office said on Monday shortly after the fall.

Bolsonaro spent the night at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia under observation and was released Tuesday "with the recommendation that he rest," his office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Bolsonaro tweeted Christmas wishes, "May on this date the Christmas spirit be present in our homes. May hope and love of neighbor be renewed at this very special moment. And that, inspired by the rebirth of Jesus Christ our Lord, let us also celebrate the rebirth of a great nation. MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!"