In a miraculous incident, a 13-year-old boy, who was suffering from severe brain trauma from an accident, came back to life after his parents signed organ donation papers.

The miracle boy Trenton McKinley from Mobile city in Alabama had been hospitalized two months ago after meeting with an accident. He was riding a utility trailer and it somehow flipped over.

"I hit the concrete and the trailer landed on top of my head. After that, I don't remember anything," Trenton told Fox 10.

Jennifer Reindl, his mother told Fox 10, "All I saw was a stretcher with his feet hanging out. He was dead a total of 15 minutes. When he came back, they said he would never be normal again. They told me the oxidation problems would be so bad to his brain, that he would be a vegetable if he even made it."

His mother decided to donate his organs so it could benefit other children who were in need of transplants.

"Five kids needed organs that matched him. It was unfair to keep bringing him back, because it was just damaging his organs even more," Reindl said.

But the miracle happened just after that. Trenton started showing signs of brain activity just a day before doctors were going to pull the plug on his life support system.

In late March, he started breathing on his own and even started speaking full sentences, according to a Facebook post his mother wrote on a fundraising page.

Speaking of his brain-death experience, Trenton recalled, "I was in an open field walking straight. There's no other explanation but God. There's no other way. Even doctors said it."

Trenton still has a long recovery route. Till date, he has had three brain surgeries and will have another soon. He still suffers from nerve pain and seizures daily.

During the interaction with Fox 10, the 13-year-old tried to add some humor to the conversation. Pointing at the dent in his head, he said, "I said I could turn sideways and put salsa in there and eat chips and dip out of my head. No more washing dishes for me! She wouldn't let me put anything in it though. I really wanted to see if I could."