Comedy actor Brahmaji has expressed his disappointment with some actresses and character artists with high remuneration for not contributing to the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) fund set up by megastar Chiranjeevi.

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently set up the Corona Crisis Charity fund to aid the film workers especially the daily wage earners who need most support at this time. He has also constituted a Hi-Power Committee with seven members from the Industry for the same. A host of actors came forward to contribute to this cause.

Brahmaji is one of the character artistes, who have shown their generous side to the daily wage works of the Telugu film industry. The comedy actor donated Rs 75,000 to the Corona Crisis Charity fund. But he is upset with some actresses who have not announced their donation in these difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Many of the leading actresses are from Mumbai and they are getting high remunerations here in Telugu. They are also getting stardom, and I am surprised that no one has responded to this charity initiative except actresses like Lavanya Tripathi," Brahmaji told in a recent interview with a leading English daily.

Brahmaji also expressed his displeasure over the character artists, who charge high remuneration. He said, "You don't need to donate lakhs of rupees, but you can spend at least a few thousands for this charity."

Chiranjeevi became a role model to others by donating Rs 1 crore to this fund first. Later, he tweeted on March 28, "To aid the Film workers especially the daily wage earners who need the most support in the industry at this time, we have set up #CoronaCrisisCharity (CCC). Responding to our appeal a total sum of 3.8 Cr has been pooled so far including @tarak9999 25 lacs @iamnagarjuna 1 Cr."

Chiranjeevi also kept thanking the celebs, who contributed to this CCC fund. He tweeted on March 29, "Express my thanks to @IAmVarunTej 20 lacs @RaviTeja_offl 20 lacs @ImSharwanand 15 lacs @SVC_official 10 lacs @VishawakSenActor 5 lacs (Birthday / 1st tweet charity) @Itslavanya 1 lac for their contributions #CoronaCrisisCharity Your support greatly helps film workers.

Later, Chiranjeevi added, "Contributions pouring in. Thank you..@IamSaiDharamTej 10 lacs @ActorKartikeya 2 lacs Keep them coming..#CoronaCrisisCharity

Chiranjeevi tweeted again on March 30, "Hearty Thanks to @NameisNani 30 Lacs @alluarjun 20 Lacs #Srimitrachowdary 5 lacs @iamSushanthA 2 lacs @vennelakishore 2 lacs @sampoornesh 1 lac for your compassion for the Film workers. #CoronaCrisisCharity."