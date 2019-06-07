Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly ended their four-year-long relationship. As of now, fans are only speculating the reason behind the split. But if these reports are true and Bradley and Irina are officially not together as a couple, would that mean that Bradley Cooper will start dating Lady Gaga, who by the way, is also single?

Earlier today, it was reported that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have decided to part ways for good. As of now, the former couple is deciding how they are going to handle the custody of their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. There is no reason revealed to the fans as to why these two decided to end their committed relationship. But many are speculating who will Bradley Cooper date next? Will it be Lady Gaga?

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starred in 2018s Academy Award-nominee movie, A Star Is Born. Their onscreen chemistry made several to believe that these two actors have breathed life into the characters. Several critics also appreciated Bradley's portrayal of Jackson Maine — an alcoholic singer who falls in love with Ally, played by Gaga on the screen.

Following the success of A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shared the stage to perform the Academy Award-winning song, "Shallow." The beautiful night became magical after their intimate performance. At that time, several memes even surfaced online stating that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper should start dating in real life.

It should be noted that even Lady Gaga has parted ways with her fiancé Christian Carino in February. An insider revealed around the same time that there was no long dramatic story between these two.

Now that even Bradley Cooper is reportedly single, will he start dating Lady Gaga? Well, hundreds of fans on Twitter are actually hoping that Bradley and Gaga should start dating.

Lady Gaga has already made it clear that she is a good friend to Bradley Cooper and there is nothing going on between them. The "Shallow" performance at the Oscars was nothing but a part of an act. It should be noted that Bradley Cooper is not dating Lady Gaga, despite what fans are speculating.