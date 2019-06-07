Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have officially split after four years of dating. Things were not going too good between them for a long time and there were debunked reports in the past that Cooper's closeness with Lady Gaga might have accelerated the process.

As per a latest report by People, the 44-year-old Cooper has officially split with his 33-year-old girlfriend Shayk. The couple has decided to end their relationship and is currently working out as to how they both are going to share the custody of their two years old daughter Lea De Seine.

As of now, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's representatives have not released any official statement about the split. But the separation has come as a shock for everyone who was rooting for them to get married by the year-end.

As earlier reported, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were having some difficulties in their relationship. An alleged insider even stated that their four-year-long relationship is hanging by a thread.

Many are assuming that the reason behind Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk is reportedly Lady Gaga. However, as we have mentioned a couple of times in the past, nothing is going on between Gaga and Cooper. These two acted in a movie together, which made millions to think that they both might get together in real life as well.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's intimate performance of "Shallow" from their Academy Award-nominee movie at the 91st Oscars was the talk of the town for several weeks. The duo performed magically on the stage and there were several moments where onlookers speculated that these two will stop singing and will start kissing each other. But as Lady Gaga already stated in the past that they are actors and they were doing nothing but acting on the stage.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have maintained a very private relationship. Back in February, the acclaimed model said in one of her interviews that she prefers to keep her romance out of the spotlight of paparazzi and media.

"I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it," she said back then.

As of now, the reason behind the split is not revealed to the media but fans are still hoping that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk will work out their differences and get back together for the sake of their young daughter.