Brad Pitt's World War Z movie showed us the world after a deadly pandemic caused a major zombie apocalypse. It should be noted here that when the movie was not released, Paramount was mainly concerned that the movie stated that the outbreak was started in China.

As per a previous report by The Wrap, in one of the earlier cuts of World War Z movie, there was a scene where the characters debated the geographic origin of an outbreak that caused a zombie apocalypse and even suggests that it all started from China.

China has always remained one of the leading territories for any international project and if a movie does not see the light of the day in China then it affects the total box-office collection in the long run.

An executive with knowledge of the film told the outlet that time that the studio has asked the producers to go ahead with the movie but replace China's name with a different country as a possible source of the pandemic. "It's not a huge plot point," the source further said. "But it's safe to say [they're] going to want a release there."

This latest news about Brad Pitt's zombie apocalypse movie was brought in light by United States Senator for Texas Ted Cruz. This is what he tweeted: "Did you know that Hollywood in the movie World War Z willingly edited out the source of the virus that caused the fictional zombie pandemic—China—in an effort to appease the Chinese communist censors?"

It should be noted that the tweet has come in lights of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic outbreak as it has affected the livelihoods of millions of people from all around the globe.

World War Z virus plotline:

The movie is officially adapted from Max Brooks' book of the same name. In the book, the exact origin and cause of the plague is unknown, a young boy from a village called Dachang in Chongqing, China is identified as the official patient zero.

The 2013 Marc Forster movie World War Z starred Brad Pitt in the role of Gerry Lane, a former United Nations investigator who must travel the world to find a way to stop a zombie pandemic.

The movie was released against a budget of $190-269 million and went on to earn a whopping $540 million at the worldwide box-office collection.

A sequel to World War Z was announced but it was reportedly cancelled in February 2019 due to budget issues. However, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the Chinese government's ban on films featuring zombies or ghosts is the single biggest reason that Paramount cancelled the most-awaited sequel.