Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways back in 2016 and it looks like Once Upon a Hollywood movie star is now entering a new stage of his life where he finds himself more moved by his six children and some of his very close friends.

Brad Pitt and his former Legends of the Fall movie costar Sir Anthony Hopkins recently sat down for a candid interview. In the conversation for Interview Magazine, Pitt and Sir Hopkins talked about crying, struggles with alcohol, and how they moved on in their personal lives after several downfalls.

The 81-year-old Anthony Hopkins stated that he is quite famously a not-crier. For this, the 55-year-old Pitt replied by saying, "Is that a term? I hadn't cried in, like, 20, years, and now I find myself, at this later stage, much more moved. Moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news. Just moved."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie lived a very Hollywood-kind of life. As a couple, they starred in a family drama movie, By The Sea. In addition to this, they traveled the world together and dedicated their hours in making the world a better place. Brad and Jolie share six children and now the Ad Astra movie star thinks that this is a good sign that he has been able to reconnect with his emotions.

"I don't know where it's going, but I think it's a good sign," Pitt said. "I'm realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I've made that I'm not proud of, that I value those missteps because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's breakup:

Everything between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was going great but out of the blue, it was announced that the couple who was together for more than a decade, has decided to end their two-year-long marriage. When Anthony Hopkins asked during the interview whether his divorce had any effect on his acting performance, Pitt responded by saying the following:

"I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not."

Brad Pitt stated that a breakup of a family is an eye-opener and added that "I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better."

This is apparently not for the first time when Brad Pitt candidly talked about his decision to give up drinking, which came right after his split from Angelina Jolie. Back in September, he candidly talked about his fellow male group members in Alcoholics Anonymous and stated that he was feeling very free after revealing the ugly sides of himself.