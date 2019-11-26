Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's names have been linked with each other ever since the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star parted ways with Angelina Jolie. Reports in the past have suggested that Brad and Jennifer are secretly dating. A recent shocking report suggests that Brad has reportedly gifted Jennifer Hollywood Hills home.

As per a report by New Idea, Brad Pitt reportedly wanted to rekindle his romance with Jennifer Aniston ever since they both got single. Pitt reportedly gave his former wife his Hollywood Hills home. This is apparently the same place where the former couple started their courtship.

"As soon as the house went on the market back in May, Brad knew that buying it back would prove to Jen just how serious he is about building a future with her," a source close to Brad Pitt told New Idea. "They put their heart and soul into renovating the place and turning it into their dream home while they were married and Brad knows just how devastated Jen was to have to give up the house she always referred to as 'their happy place', which they made together."

As per the report, Brad Pitt reportedly got in touch with the realtor and had a word with the owner of the house. Not only this, even the owner wanted Brad Pitt to get back that house because he also knows how important that house was for Pitt and his former wife Jennifer Aniston.

"He's praying this gesture will be the icing on the cake for Jen and she'll put all her insecurities aside and see how desperate Brad is to put things right and make this fresh start together," the insider said.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting back together?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston got married in 2000 but parted ways five years later. Brad then started dating Angelina Jolie, with whom he stayed as a partner for over a decade. But when Brad and Angelina ended their marriage in September 2016, several bogus reports claimed that Brad will soon get back together with Jennifer Aniston.

This is not the first time when reports of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting back together has surfaced online. There were several such reports in the past and every time Brad or Jen's reps have debunked the claims.

The above claims seem nothing but yet another fabricated news about the private lives of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.