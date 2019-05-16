Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have parted ways almost three years ago but Jennifer Aniston's first husband is still single and reportedly not interested in dating anyone.

After a decade-long relationship, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie decided to legally part ways in September 2016. Ever since then, Brad's name has been linked with several stars including Marion Cotillard, Princess Charlotte Casiraghi, Margot Robbie, Neri Oxman, Charlize Theron, and Jennifer Aniston. Things between Jennifer and him ended on the wrong foot but after Brad attended her 50th birthday party, many believed that they will soon start to date each other.

However, as we have reported on multiple occasions, there is nothing going on between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The actor is currently busy with his work and finalizing his divorce with Angelina Jolie. That being said, an alleged source revealed to Hollywood Life the real reason why Brad Pitt stays single. As per the source, since his split with Angelina, Brad has not really been dating.

"He does not have any romantic dates over to his home that he shared with Angelina and the kids, and he is a long way from falling in love again," the source contends.

The source further stated that Brad Pitt has several female friends in and out of the entertainment industry but is not in any serious relationship since his split. As of now, the Fight Club movie star is not rushing into anything and wants to focus on being a good father.

"He does enjoy plenty of platonic relationships with lots of people, including Lena Dunham, who is just a friend, nothing more," the source added. "He won't go public with the news or introduce the kids to [her] until he is in a serious relationship, which hasn't happened for him just yet. And he is in no rush either."

Brad Pitt is currently enjoying his singlehood and trying to work on his movie career rather than thinking about some girl and falling in love with her.

Brad Pitt will soon be seen sharing screen space with Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in Quentin Tarantino's western classic movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.