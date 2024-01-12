Boy In Coma For 6 Yrs Dies In K'taka, Parents Demand Action Against Doctor

In a tragic case, a boy, who was in coma for six years allegedly following the administration of an overdose of anaesthesia, has passed away in Bengaluru.

The boy died on January 3 and the parents lodged a complaint with the Banashankari police demanding action against the doctor.

According to police, the victim Vignesh was admitted to a private hospital in Subramanyanagar for the treatment of hernia on April 4, 2017. During the surgery, the doctors had allegedly administered an overdose of anaesthesia following which the boy had gone into a coma.

The parents had alleged that they found out that their son was administered anaesthesia thrice during the surgery. The parents had lodged a police complaint in this regard. The parents alleged that the hospital management had given them Rs 5 lakh and washed away their hands. The parents claim that they had spent Rs 19 lakh to save their son. They have also alleged that when questioned in this regard, the doctor and the management of the hospital threatened them .

Following the death of their child, the parents have lodged another complaint and police have taken up the investigation.

(With inputs from IANS)