Shailaja Reddy Alludu [SRA] and U Turn witnessed a steep decline at its box office collection in the second weekend. Naga Chaitanya starrer is likely to recover the investment, while Samantha's film ended up a disaster.

Both are much hyped and highly promoted movies that were released in cinema halls on the same date. Shailaja Reddy Alludu opened to fantastic response and went on to make decent collection over the weekend. On the other hand, U Turn started on an average note and showed steady growth on the following days. Both movies witnessed a huge dip on the weekdays.

The trade analysts were sceptic about their collection in the second weekend, as they clashed with new releases like Saamy and Nannu Dochukunduvate, which forced them out of some cinema halls. As predicted, Shailaja Reddy Alludu and U Turn hit rock bottom with their poor collection at the box office in the second weekend.

As per early estimates, Shailaja Reddy Alludu starring Naga Chaitanya and Anu Emmanuel, has collected approximately over Rs 3 crore at the box office in the Telugu states in the second weekend. Its total collection has reached Rs 26.50 crore gross in these two states in 11 days.

Shailaja Reddy Alludu is estimated to have earned Rs 16.50 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 18.40 crore on its theatrical rights for the Telugu states. The movie is yet to recover Rs 1.90 crore for the distributors and it is likely to return this amount in the coming days.

U Turn has estimated to have collected Rs 1.25 crore gross at the box office in the Telugu states in its second weekend and its 11-day total collection has reached over Rs 7 crore gross. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 4.75 crore for its distributors, who invested Rs 8.8 crore on its theatrical rights. The current pace shows that it will have a tough time in recovering 100 percent of their investment.