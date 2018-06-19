Rajinikanth's Kaala and Salman Khan's Bollywood movie Race 3 have dominated the screens in Chennai. Both the movies overpowered newly-released flick Goli Soda, which was the only Tamil film to hit the screens last weekend.

In its second weekend, Kaala earned Rs 1.33 crore from 342 shows. The 10-day total collection of the Pa Ranjith-directorial stands at Rs 10.06 crore. In the first weekend, the Rajini-starrer had earned 4.26 crore from 765 shows. The movie managed to do good business on the weekdays.

Salman Khan's Race 3 has grossed Rs 75.28 lakh from 174 shows, which is an above-average opening for a Hindi film in Chennai.

The actor's previous film Tiger Zinda Hai had collected over Rs 62 crore in the opening weekend and ended doing collecting about Rs 1.75 crore in the city. It has to be seen if Race 3 will break the record of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Vijay Milton's newly-released movie Goli Soda 2 has earned Rs 58.33 lakh from 174 shows. Kaala and Race 3 craze impacted the film's collection, say trade experts. The film has opened to a decent word-of-mouth, hence it is likely to do good business in the days to come.

Hollywood movie Jurassic world: Fallen Kingdom has entered its second weekend by raking in Rs 41.65 lakh from 177 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 1.59 crore.

This week, five movies – Jayam Ravi's Tik Tik Tik, SA Chandrasekar's Traffic Ramaswamy, Kargil, Andhra Mess and Enna Thavam Seidheyno are hitting the screens.