Vijay Antony's Kolaigaran has remained at numero uno position for the second consecutive weekend at the Chennai box office. The movie has performed better than the new releases that include Game Over.

In the second weekend, Kolaigaran has earned Rs 62.42 lakh from 156 shows, reports Behindwoods. In the opening weekend, the movie had grossed Rs 1.01 crore from 237 shows. The total collection of the flick now stands at Rs 2.72 crore, which is a good number for a Vijay Antony flick.

Taapsee Pannu's Game Over has opened to highly positive reviews from the critics. The multilingual flick has made a collection of Rs 48.58 lakh from 126 shows in the capital city of Chennai.

Hollywood movie Men in Black: International is off to an average start in Chennai. The English flick has made a collection of Rs 46.16 lakh from 171 shows in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil new releases like Sivakarthikeyan's Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja and Suttu Pidikka Utharavu have collected Rs 41.67 lakh from 141 shows and Rs 19.81 lakh from 96 shows, respectively.

It is followed by Hollywood film The Secret Life of Pets 2. It has earned Rs 5.98 lakh from 39 shows. Aladdin has entered its fourth weekend by earning Rs 4.37 lakh from 42 shows. The total collection of the flick now stands at Rs 1.96 crore.

Malayalam movie Virus entered its second weekend by collecting Rs 1.29 lakh from 12 shows to take its total tally to Rs 4.82 lakh. The collection of Salman Khan's Bharat witnessed a massive drop in its second weekend. Its 10-day total collection stands at Rs 88.08 lakh.