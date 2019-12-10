Sundar C-starrer Iruttu has occupied the top position at the Chennai box office in its first weekend. The VZ Durai's directorial has outperformed the new films and the movies released in the previous weeks in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the first weekend, Iruttu has raked in Rs 45.69 lakh from 117 shows. The film has opened to fairly positive reviews. Attakathi Dinesh's Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu is in the second place by collecting Rs 44.87 lakh from 153 shows.

Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which had occupied the top place at the Chennai box office in the first two consecutive weekends, has slipped to the third place. The movie collected Rs 40.23 lakh from 135 shows to take its 17-day total to Rs 3.34 crore.

Hollywood movie Frozen 2 has entered its third weekend by collecting Rs 16.83 lakh from 60 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 1.74 crore in Chennai.

Kathir's Jada is in the sixth place at the Chennai box office. The film has raked in Rs 15.63 lakh from 99 shows. Samuthirakani's Adutha Saattai is in the next position by earning Rs 5.93 lakh from 39 shows to take its total tally to Rs 44.77 lakh.

Hollywood movie Commando 3 has earned Rs 1.38 lakh from nine shows to take its total tally to Rs 19.09 lakh in 10 days.