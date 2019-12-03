Dhanush and Gautham Menon's much-delayed Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT) is off to a good start at the Chennai box office. In its opening weekend, the movie has performed better than other new releases along with the flicks which had hit the screens in previous weeks.

In the first weekend, Enai Noki Paayum Thota has occupied the top position at the Chennai box office in the first weekend. The Tamil film has earned Rs 2.08 crore in three days. Indeed, it has outperformed the 3-day business of his recent hit flick Asuran.

The Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's movie had minted Rs 1.67 crore from 261 shows. It has to be seen whether ENPT manages to retain the momentum, considering the mixed reports from the audience and critics for the Gautham Menon-directorial.

Hollywood film Frozen 2 is in the second position by raking in Rs 25.55 lakh from 90 shows. The 10-day total collection of the movie stands at Rs 1.42 crore in Chennai.

Samuthirakani's new film Adutha Saattai has earned Rs 21.37 lakh from 111 shows, while the business of Dhruv's Adithya Varma has witnessed a drop. It has raked in Rs 14.01 lakh from 66 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.45 crore.

Bigg Boss Tamil 1 winner Arav's movie Market Raja MBBS has earned Rs 12.83 lakh from 69 shows. Whereas Hindi film Commando 3 has collected Rs 10.81 lakh from 48 shows.

Vijay's blockbuster film Bigil has entered its sixth week and earned Rs 4.14 lakh from 30 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 14.15 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Bollywood film Pagalpanti entered its second weekend and did not post a notable collection. The 10-day collection of the flick stands at Rs 19.51 lakh.