Rating Commando 3

Well-choreographed action is one of the most essential ingredients to make a good action thriller, but definitely not the only one. Even for an action flick, it is the screenplay that plays the most major part in turning it from average to good. Unfortunately, Commando 3 missed out on having an impressive screenplay.

STORYLINE

A Muslim mastermind Buraq Ansari (Gulshan Devaiah) in London plans a massive terror attack in various parts of India by brain-washing some young Indian Muslims to execute the plan. Indian intelligence gets a tip-off, and commando Karanveer Singh Dogra (Vidyut Jammwal) is immediately called to trace out the terror leader and stop the attack. Encounter specialist Bhavna Reddy (Adah Sharma) accompanies him in the mission.

With no major clue on who is the mastermind, when and where the attacks are going to happen, the task initially seems to be an impossible one. But with help from British security agents – Mallika Sood (Angira Dhar) and Armaan (Sumeet Thakur), the team soon manages to zero in on Ansari.

Meanwhile, Ansari's team is also aware of the Indian agents' movements, which makes the task even more difficult. There starts a cat and rat chase until Karan finally gets hold of the terror leader, who also has an ex-wife and a little son.

However, Ansari is not going to give up so easily, and he has other plans to create more havoc on India. Whether Karan is able to save India from the terror attack or Ansari becomes successful in his objective is for you to know.

PERFORMANCES

It is undoubtedly difficult to overshadow Vidyut when it comes to action. He is one of the best in the field, and he manages to impress with his martial arts even this time. However, it is Gulshan Devaiah who steals the limelight here in terms of acting. The young actor comes up as a promising new-age antagonist. Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar also showcase their action skills pretty well.

POSITIVES

USP of Commando 3 is Vidyut's action and Gulshan's performance. Background score also makes an impact. There are no songs to cause distraction. It holds a good message.

NEGATIVES

The screenplay is the biggest drawback of Commando 3. The movie gets over-dramatic and silly in many parts, especially at the climax. It lacks the maturity it requires. Another loophole is adding a love angle in such a serious plot. Why can't two female characters, who are playing security officers, just continue to do their work without falling in love with the male protagonist?

VERDICT

Commando 3 is high in terms of action and performance, but the movie disappoints with its immature screenplay.