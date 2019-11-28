Vidyut Jammwal's latest release Commando 3 received mixed to average reviews from critics. The movie appears to be impressive in terms of action but fails to make the desired impact.

The action thriller film features Vidyut as a commando officer, who gets the job to stop a highly intelligent and powerful terrorist played by Gulshan Devaiah. Angira Dhar and Adah Sharma play the roles of two cops helping Vidyut in the mission.

Commando 3 being called good in action but lacks impact

Directed by Aditya Datt, Commando 3 is being called a one-time watch movie, because of Vidyut's high-octane action sequences, and Gulshan's performance. However, most of the critics have been saying that the film does not have much to offer as far as the screenplay is concerned.

Check critics' review and rating for Commando 3:

Bollywood Hungama: On the whole, COMMANDO 3 is a decent action entertainer that works because of the action sequences, social message and some paisa-vasool scenes. It arrives sans any competition and hence, has chances to work in the mass centres.

Gulf News: Watch it if you want to see Gulshan Devaiah in his meanest avatar and if you are in the mood to see the beefy, ripped Vidyut Jammwal execute impossible backflips and hand-to-hand combat. (2.5*/5*)

Hindustan Times: With the story and the message that the director intended to convey, it could have been easily wrapped up in a crisp hour and a half, but brevity doesn't seem to be the strong point here. The only time when you feel adrenaline rush is when bones break and the background score amps up. Those are the rare moments when you feel Commando 3 is watchable.

News18: Roadblocks are predictable enough, overcome just too easily by Dogra and there are no cliff-hanger moments so essential to actioners and thrillers. Director Aditya Datta is unable to plot and pace this film effectively and at over two hours, Commando 3 feels like an inordinate stretch. This one certainly fails to pack a punch. (1.5*/5*)

Pinkvilla: It is perhaps time for Vipul Shah and team to ponder upon what made the first film click with the audience? Was it just the action or were there other elements involved? Lest the makers wish the audience to categorise the next in the series as a pure action film with no strong storyline. For now, this one is made as a one-time watch for an action-masala lover. (2.5*/5*)