Year 2023 has proved out to be a good year for Sunny Deol. Not only did his comeback film – Gadar 2- shatter all the box office records; but his son too got married this year. In a recent interview, the Deol scion has opened up about the free flow of alcohol at his home during Karan Deol's wedding with Drisha Acharya.

No dearth of food

When being asked if the rumours of food being prepared and kitchen running in their home for 24 hours is true, Sunny revealed that it indeed was true. The Damini actor revealed that anyone who visits their home is thoroughly fed and it has been like that for them since their grandmother's time. The kitchen runs 24 hours and the food is prepared throughout day and night, he added.

Pure Punjabi wedding

Talking about his son and how it was a pure Punjabi wedding, Sunny Deol revealed that he loved preparing every bit for his son's wedding with Drisha Acharya. He also added that booze was also free flowing at the wedding like some alcohol tap was open. "Booze to was all the time, booze to pata hi nahi chalti thi. Jaise nalka khula hi hua hai," he told Mashable.

Sunny Deol also called his daughter-in-law good luck charm when he recently appeared on KWK. He added that they didn't have a girl child in the family and with Drisha's entry, they now also have a daughter in the house.