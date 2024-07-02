The moment every Indian waited with bated breath for more than a decade to see India lifting the World Cup trophy. On Saturday, June 29, 2024, India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in the final to win the T20 World Cup 2024. Millions of fans who stayed glued to their devices to catch the T20 World Cup final on Saturday, watched India lift the cup.

However, it was Hardik Pandya who was lauded and wohooed by fans, after six months of turmoil and boos.

To the ones, who have watched IPL know, Hardik was booed miserably, for taking over captaincy from Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians.

Hardik was booed by Mumbai Indians' fans

In every match wherein Hardik played for Mumbai Indians, he was booed by fans and hate comments and slogans were passed on Hardik. But the tables turned when he took the crucial match and since then he has been garnering praise.

Hardik broke down after winning the World Cup. During the post-match interview, he spoke at length about how he handled the six months and didn't give up.

Amid professional setbacks, Hardik's personal life was also in the news as reports of the cricketer's wife Natasa Stankovic not posting anything in support of Hardik led to divorce speculations.

It all started when a Reddit post commented that Natasa Stankovic removed the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram and deleted all her pictures with him. The Reddit user further claimed that Natasa didn't attend any of the Mumbai Indians' matches in IPL 2024.

Even after the World Cup win, Natasa didn't post anything for Hardik.

'Boo to people who said things about you': NOT wife Natasa but Krunal Pandya's wife Pankuri pens a note for Hardik Pandya after WC win

However, it was Krunal Pandya's wife Pankuri Sharma penned a sweet note for Hardik.

She wrote, "We are so so proud of you Hp!!!! I'm running short of words when it comes to this day. So proud of the way u carried yourself through all the things that were going against you to stand the tallest & strongest among it. And to all the people who said things about you - well BOO to you too! (sic)"

Hardik commented on her post, "Love you bubs. (sic)"

Hardik Pandya breaks down during post-match presentation

Hardik Pandya said in a post-match presentation, "It means a lot. Very emotional, we'd been working very hard and something was not clicking. But today we got what the whole nation wanted. More special for me is how my last 6 months were, I haven't spoken a word, and things have been unfair. I knew that if I kept working hard I could shine and do what I could do. Getting an opportunity like this makes it more special. We always believed it was just about executing our plans and staying calm and letting the pressure come to them."

