Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is yielding the desired results for the party in Karnataka, which goes to polls next year, where bete noirs former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar are sharing the stage and walking side by side in the Yatra.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of the state Randeep Singh Surjewala shared pictures of both the leaders sitting together and wrote, "The bonhomie & camaraderie".

Both the leaders do not share a good relationship as both are claimants for the top post in the state. Siddaramaiah was seen running with Rahul Gandhi a few days ago and Shivakumar has been walking by Gandhi's side since the Yatra entered Karnataka.

The Congress wants to connect with the voters and after completing its Kerala leg, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has traversed Gundlupet town in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. Rallies have been held in Gundlupet, Mandya, Mysuru, Chitradurga and lastly will be in Bellary on October 15. The yatra will enter neighbouring Andhra Pradesh through the state's Raichur district.

Shivakumar, the Congress state president along with other leaders, have been putting in special efforts to make the yatra a huge success, which is drawing huge crowds. Earlier, he had toured all across the state and entrusted the leaders with specific responsibilities of gathering party workers and the common people to walk with Rahul Gandhi.

