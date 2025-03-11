Ravi Udyawar's 'Mom' was Sridevi's last film before her untimely demise, which left the world in a state of utter shock. The film had gained immense love and appreciation from critics and fans alike and had also garnered great box office numbers. Sridevi's performance in the film, even to this day, is cited as an acting masterclass. Post her demise, both her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, have entered the film industry. Recently, Boney Kapoor announced that he might consider making a sequel to Mom with their younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor, at the silver jubilee celebrations of IIFA, spoke to the media and shared his plans of making a sequel to Sridevi's critically acclaimed film 'Mom.' On the green carpet of the event, the producer spoke about how Sridevi and his daughters Janhvi and Khushi are trying to follow the footsteps of their mother. He also expressed his feelings for both of his daughters.

Talking of his younger daughter, Boney said, "I have watched all of Khushi's films. 'Archies', 'Loveyappa' and 'Nadaaniyaan'. I am planning a film with her too after 'No Entry'. It would be a movie with Khushi. It could be 'Mom 2'. She is trying to follow in the footsteps of her mother. Her mother was the top star in all the languages she worked in. I hope Khushi and Janhvi succeeded in this same level of perfection."

Videos of the statement went viral on the internet, and netizens were extremely unhappy about the news. Sridevi's fans were visibly upset with the though and did not hesitate to share their disappointment on social media.

A comment on the above reel read, "Mom 2?? Pls dont spoil sridevis legacy" while another netizen wrote, "You might as well throw some money in the garbage." Not just that, a netizen even suggested that Kangana Ranaut should be called to stop this from happening.

Khushi, who made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' is three films old now and was recently seen in 'Nadaaniyan' opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film is streaming on Netflix and stars Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry.