Boney Kapoor is mighty impressed with Ajith Kumar's performance while shooting for his upcoming film Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of hit Hindi movie Pink.

Taking it to Twitter, the producer also expressed his desire to work with Ajith in a Hindi movie and said that he has 3 action scripts ready for him already.

"Saw the rushes of #NerkondaPaaravai. Happy... What a performance by Ajith.... I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to atleast one of them. #NerkondaPaaravai #Ajithkumar," Boney Kapoor tweeted.

For the uninitiated, Kapoor is returning to South film industry after a gap of 25 years with Ajith Kumar's Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai to fulfill Sridevi's dream of venturing into Tamil cinema. Thala Ajith has agreed to star in not just one but two Tamil films produced by Boney Kapoor. While Kapoor has openly wished to cast Ajith in a Hindi film, Thala is yet to respond to Kapoor's Hindi film offers.

Earlier, Boney Kapoor had announced that Nerkonda Paarvai will be released ahead of the Independence Day celebration on August 10. Nerkonda Paarvai was originally planned for release on Ajith's birthday celebration on May 1. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Arjun Chidambaram, Rangaraj Pandey, Sujith Shankar and others in the prominent roles. It is being directed by H Vinoth along with Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Nirav Shah's cinematography, K Kathir's art, Dhilip Subbarayan's stunts, Gokul Chandran's editing and Poornima Ramasamy's costume design.