Music director Ghibran has revealed his fan-boy moment when he met his favourite actors in Hyderabad, recently. Well, the composer has shared his excitement of interacting with Ajith Kumar and Vidya Balan on the sets of their upcoming movie Nerkonda Paarvai.

After his meeting with Ajith recently, Ghibran tweeted, "A true fanboy moment with #ThalaAjith sir! He IS what everyone says and even more, From all the words he said, the only one keeps ringing 'நம்ம சேர்ந்து ஒர்க் பண்ணுவோம்' Gratitudes #sundaysweetday. [sic]"

The actor has today shared another picture where he is seen posing for the camera with Vidya Balan by his side. Interestingly, the snap was taken by none other than Ajith, who is a passionate photographer.

"Yes its @vidya_balan , one of the finest actress in Indian Cinema. I'm not able to pose for this pic, since my eyes are seeing the man behind the camera #ThalaAjith Sir . Thank you #AjithKumar sir for the pic. [sic]" he wrote.

Ghibran is a popular musician who has scored music for the films like Kamal Haasan's starrer Uttama Villain, Vishwaroopam series and Raatchasan among many others. He has a long list of upcoming movies for which he is composing the music.

Hansika Motwani's Maha and Vadivelu's Imsai Arasan 24th Pulikecei are some of the most-awaited albums of Ghibran.

Coming back to Nerkonda Paarvai, the H Vinoth-directorial flick is being filmed at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Apart from Ajith and Vidya, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam are playing the important roles in the Tamil version of Pink remake.