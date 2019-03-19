Boney Kapoor, who is returning to South film industry after a gap of 25 years with Ajith Kumar's Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai, has acquired the South Indian remake rights of hit Hindi movie Badhaai Ho.

It means Boney Kapoor's association with South Indian film industry will get stronger as he plans to roll out Badhaai Ho in four languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. However, the movie will begin only after the completion of his present project Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of hit Hindi movie Pink. The hunt for the cast and crew is on.

According to Boney Kapoor, the content of Badhaai Ho has the potential to connect with the South audience. "It's a film that resonates with both the masses and classes so I was keen on remaking it. The Hindi version has done extremely well in the heartland, in fact, across the country, and I am confident the reception down South will be as overwhelming. I am yet to decide whether the Tamil or the Telugu version go on the floors first as it's work in progress," Pune Mirror quotes him as saying.

Badhaai Ho was a comedy drama about a middle-aged woman unexpectedly getting pregnant. Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were part of the cast. The movie, despite no A-list actors in the leads, stuck gold at the box office and grossed over Rs 200 crore at the global box office. .

Boney Kapoor had earlier produced South movies like Raatri and Antham in Telugu. Coming to his latest film Ajith-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, the shooting of the film is happening at a brisk pace and it is expected to be out in August.