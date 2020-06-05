Boney Kapoor, his daughters Janvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have completed their home quarantine period after his three domestic helps tested positive for Covid-19.

Although Boney Kapoor and his daughters were tested negative, they were in home quarantine. "Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh @mybmc @MumbaiPolice. [sic]"

Boney Kapoor Prays for Quick Recovery

The producer has now prayed for the quick recovery of people infected by coronavirus."e pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice

#Doctors #HealthcareWorkers #Covid19 #CoronaWarriors #StayHomeStaySafe. [sic]

The producer has thanked the authorities for their help and support and wrote, "My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice. [sic]"

The first case of coronavirus at his residence was confirmed on 19 May. Kapoor's domestic help Charan Sahu, aged 23 years, tested positive for the pandemic. The domestic help was sent for tests on Saturday, 16 May, after he was not feeling well.

However, the producer had stated that he and his daugther were doing fine. "Myself, my Children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact we haven't left our home since the Lockdown started. We are thankful to Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advise given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us, [sic]" Boney Kapoor said in a statement.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is producing movies like Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, Ajith Kumar's Valimai and Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab.