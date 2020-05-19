Boney Kapoor has said that a domestic help at his house is tested positive with COVID-19 aka Coronavirus. However, his family members are fine and they have not left their residence ever since the lockdown is imposed by the government across the country.

In a press release, Boney Kapoor claimed that Charan Sahu, aged 23 years, who worked at his residence at Green Acres in Lokhandwala Complex, is tested positive for the pandemic. The domestic help was sent for tests on Saturday, 16 May, after he was not feeling well.

"After receiving the test report the Society Authorities were informed who in turn informed BMC. Immediately BMC and State Govt Authorities have started the process of getting him into a quarantine center.[sic]," the press release claims.

Boney Kapoor's Statement

On his turn, Boney Kapoor said that his children (Arjun Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor) are safe. "Myself, my Children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact we haven't left our home since the Lockdown started. We are thankful to Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advise given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us. [sic]"

Maharashtra has been hit badly by COVID-19 and the count has surged past 35,000 with , so far. Mumbai alone has reported over 21,000 cases with 757 deaths.