In addition to its enormous box office success, the Baahubali franchise (2015–2017) is regarded as one of the most significant turning points in Indian cinema because of its enduring characters. Ramya Krishna's stirring performance as Queen Sivagami stands out among them. It's interesting to note that the late, great actress Sridevi was first offered the part but ultimately declined.

Sridevi's decision has been the subject of numerous rumors over the years. According to reports, she made "unrealistic demands" during the shoot, such as a large payment and a whole hotel floor. But now her husband, producer Boney Kapoor, has explained the truth.

According to a recent interview with Boney Kapoor, Sridevi was actually offered less for Baahubali than she had been paid for English Vinglish (2012). He clarified that he had counseled her against accepting the project on those terms. "As an actress, Sridevi was not struggling. Her presence in the movie would have greatly enhanced its worth. Her compensation had to be commensurate with that, of course," Boney said.

He added that the producers' misunderstanding was the problem, not Sridevi's demands. He claims that veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao and director SS Rajamouli were misinformed about Sridevi's purported demands. Rajamouli departed the room following the imaginative conversation. The commercials did not feature him. "Unfortunately, the situation was misrepresented by the producers," Boney continued.

Boney also talked about a different controversy involving Sridevi's previous movie, English Vinglish. He explained that, in contrast to what many people think, he paid for his children's transportation and lodging while they were in New York. "I paid for my children's rooms and flights, but I stayed with Sridevi in her suite," he stated.

Boney Kapoor admitted that things didn't work out, but she said she had no regrets about not doing Baahubali. But he acknowledged that he was dissatisfied with how things turned out. He said, "Sridevi left the project because of the confusion and false information."

In retrospect, Sivagami, starring Ramya Krishna, is regarded as one of the best performances in Indian cinema and has become iconic. Boney ended by stating that Ramya Krishna was a perfect fit for the role, even though he couldn't predict how Sridevi would have shaped it.