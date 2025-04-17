Popular actor Sridevi, hailed as India's first female superstar, passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she was attending a family function. According to official reports, the cause of death was accidental drowning. Her body was found in the bathtub of her hotel room.

Ever since her sudden and mysterious death, her husband, producer Boney Kapoor, has come under intense public scrutiny. Many fans suspected foul play, questioning how Sridevi could have accidentally drowned in a bathtub. Boney Kapoor was interrogated by Dubai Police in the aftermath of her death.

Boney had opened up about that fateful night in a tell-all interview with The New Indian last year, and the interview has resurfaced online once again.

Boney clarified, "It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I was investigated and interrogated thoroughly. That's how I got a clean chit from the Dubai police. In fact, the officers told me they had to go through this process because of pressure from the Indian media. They found no foul play. I underwent all kinds of tests, including lie detector tests, and the final report clearly stated it was accidental death by drowning."

"Sridevi Often Starved Herself," Says Boney

Boney also spoke about Sridevi's extreme dedication to fitness and beauty, which he believes may have contributed to her poor health. He revealed that their family physician had repeatedly warned her against crash dieting. "She often used to starve; she wanted to look good and stay in shape. At one point, her weight dropped to 46–47 kgs."

He further added that Sridevi would often avoid salt, which impacted her blood pressure. "From the time we were married, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions. The doctor kept saying she had low BP and warned her not to go on severe diets that cut out salt."

"Because most of the females believe that salt creates water retention that's why your face is puffy. That is one reason why Sri used to avoid salt. We used to tell her that even if you are having some salad, just sprinkle some salt on it," revealed Boney Kapoor.

Boney recalled an incident shared by actor Nagarjuna, who once told him that Sridevi fainted and broke her teeth during a film shoot because of a crash diet.

Let's take a look at how lack of sodium intake can lead to death

Salt is often considered the main cause of high blood pressure, water retention and other diseases. A low level of salt can be equally dangerous to health. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), consumption of five grams of salt is normal every day. But having too little could cause serious conditions like coma.

According to Healthline, sodium is an important electrolyte and a main component of table salt. Just like consuming too much sodium causes problems, eating too little can be just as unhealthy.

Does it lead to heart failure?

As per Healthline, heart failure occurs when the heart is not able to pump enough blood around the body to meet its needs for blood and oxygen. This doesn't mean that your heart stops working completely, but it's still a very serious health issue. Interestingly, low-sodium diets have been linked to an increased risk of death in people with heart failure.

Here's what happened that night in Dubai

On the night of Sridevi's untimely demise, reportedly, the actor was getting ready in her hotel room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel for a dinner date with Boney. According to multiple reports, Boney had flown to Dubai from Mumbai to surprise her. He arrived at her room around 5:30 p.m., woke her up, and the two chatted for about 15 minutes before he invited her to dinner.

Sridevi then went to the washroom to get ready. After about 15 minutes, when she hadn't returned, Boney knocked on the door. When there was no response, he opened the door and found her motionless in the bathtub, filled with water.

"He tried to revive her, but when he couldn't, he called a friend and then informed the police around 9 p.m.," the reports claimed. Paramedics and police arrived soon after, but Sridevi was declared dead at the scene. Her body was taken to the General Department of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy.

Personal Life

Before marrying Sridevi, Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor, with whom he had two children, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. He later had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor with Sridevi.