Popular TV actor and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Palak Purswani got engaged to her boyfriend, Rohan Khanna, months after keeping their relationship under wraps. The engagement was nothing short of a dream as the couple exchanged rings in the picturesque setting of Cappadocia, Turkey.

On Tuesday, Palak took to Instagram to share a video capturing the magical proposal. Alongside the video, she penned a heartfelt note, revealing how seven months into the relationship, Rohan had shown her the kind of love she had once dreamed about.

"The universe didn't just align the stars... it straight-up wrote a love story. Real, raw, organic—and oh, so us. Since I was a little girl, I dreamed of a love story like the ones in the movies—then laughed at myself for believing in fairytales," Palak said.

She continued, "But deep down, I never stopped whispering to the universe: bring me my person... show me how good love can really get. And then, there was you. No dating apps, no filters—just two souls crossing paths in the most organic, unexpected, magical way. Seven months in, and it still feels like I've known you for lifetimes. Like you were written into my story from the very beginning. Genie—there's a reason I call you that. You make magic happen."

Palak was previously in a relationship with actor Avinash Sachdev, who was also her co-contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The two began dating in 2019 and even got engaged but later parted ways after Palak accused Avinash of cheating.

Work front

Palak began her career by participating in Splitsvilla Season 7. The 31-year-old actress later appeared in several television shows, including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, among others.