Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor sought the blessings of Lord Balaji at the Tirupati Temple with her Param Sundari co-star Sidharth Malhotra to mark Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary. Several photos and videos of Sidharth and Janhvi walking towards the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers have gone viral.

Just like her previous Tirupati visits, Janhvi wore a half-purple and green saree, looking stunning in a traditional avatar. She paired her darshan look with heavy jewellery and a braided hairstyle. Sidharth opted for a simple off-white kurta for the day.

The duo also shared a light-hearted video on their way to the temple, wherein Sidharth, new to the experience, said, "Hello guys, abhi bas hum chal rahe Tirupati ki taraf (We are walking towards Tirupati)."

Janhvi gently corrected him with a smile, "Tirumala ki taraf (Towards Tirumala)."

Sidharth added, "This is my first time here. Janhvi comes every year, and this time my Sundari has brought me here." The two actors expressed their shared appreciation for the audience's love for Param Sundari so far.

"We put in all this hard work so that you enjoy our work. We've received so much love for our trailer and songs. Thank you," Sidharth added.

On Wednesday, the stars were papped at Mumbai's airport as they left for Tirupati. Dressed in simple ethnic attire. Sidharth Malhotra kept it casual in a crisp white kurta set, while Janhvi Kapoor went for a soft and graceful pink kurta set.

On her mother-actor's birth anniversary, Janhvi also shared a carousel of unseen pictures from her childhood with her mother, Sridevi, and father, Boney Kapoor. In one picture, Janhvi is adorably looking at her mom, while Sridevi smiles for the camera with Boney on the side. Another picture shows a teenage Janhvi posing for a family picture with Khushi, Sridevi, and Boney. All of them are wearing ethnic South Indian attire.

Boney Kapoor walks down memory lane

On Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary, Boney Kapoor walked down memory lane and dug out a throwback photo, wishing her a 62nd birth anniversary.

He captioned the unseen throwback photos as, "Yesssss, you are not 62 today. You are 26. Happy birthday. We are still reliving all your happy birthdays."

Netizens weren't pleased with Boney Kapoor sharing throwback photos of Sridevi and expressing his love for her. Social media users taunted him for cheating on his wife and pointed out that he never posts anything about his first wife.

A user wrote, "Thinking of Anshula and her brother Arjun. How would they feel when their father sharing his love story of the time when he was married their mother and later how their father ditched their mum and them traumatic tragic for them.."

Another user wrote, "All this while cheating on your first wife @boney.kapoor ? I get that you love her, but don't you have any respect for how Anshula & Arjun might feel ?.."

In another post, Boney Kapoor shared an old picture from her 27th birthday celebrations in Chennai. Boney Kapoor wrote, "In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment , that with every passing day she is getting younger but she thought I was teasing her."

Before getting married to Sridevi, Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor. Boney and Mona also shave two kids - Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and welcomed two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi died in Dubai due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in 2018.

In an old interview with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor opened up about his wife's death. He stated, "It was not a natural death, it was an accidental death. I thought I would never speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24-48 hours together, when I was being investigated, and interrogated and that is how I got a clean chit from the Dubai police. In Fact, the officer said that we had to do this, we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from the Indian media. They discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the interrogation, including the lie detector. The report, which came clearly stated that it was an accidental death by drowning."

About Param Sundari

The trailer of Param Sundari was released on Tuesday (August 12) on digital platforms. As per the official synopsis, the film is a contemporary love story that explores a cross-cultural romance between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl.'

Janhvi said in a statement, "Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too."

Sidharth shared, "With Param Sundari, I feel like I'm revisiting the kind of romance I grew up loving, but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable. Param has that Delhi boy charm, with a love story that makes you cross worlds. We wanted it to look as beautiful as it feels, and Kerala's magic really made that happen. I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it."

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is backed by Maddock Films, releases on August 29.