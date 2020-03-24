After testing positive few days ago, bond girl Olga Kurylenko has completely recovered from coronavirus, the actress revealed on social media. Olga had featured in 'Quantum of Solace' with Daniel Craig.
Sharing a photo on Instagram in which the actress can be seen sitting in front of fire with her son, the 40-year old said: "I have completely recovered."
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered ? To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son. ? Я думаю я полностью выздоровела. Коротко о течении болезни: В первую неделю мне было очень плохо и я почти все время лежала с высокой температурой и много спала. Я спала 12 часов за ночь и потом ещё часа 3-4 днём!!! Подняться было тяжело. Усталость сумасшедшая. Головная боль дикая. Во вторую неделю температура полностью ушла и появился легкий кашель. Усталость осталась. Теперь практически никаких симптомов нет. Только немного кашель есть по утрам, но потом он полностью уходит на весь день. Теперь я наслаждаюсь отдыхом и провожу время с сыном. Держитесь!!! ? #coronavirus #коронавирус
Recalling the symptoms
Recalling how she felt the bond girl said: "To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache."
"The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week," she added.
Adding to it she said "I'm fine! And now I'm just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son."
Last week, the actress announced that she was "locked up at home" in self-isolation on testing positive for coronavirus.
"Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!" the actress said on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! Сижу в изоляции дома с диагнозом Коронавирус. Уже почти неделю болею. Температура и слабость - мои основные симптомы. Будьте осторожны и принимайте это во всерьёз! #coronavirus #коронавирус
More than 14,000 people dead
More than 14,000 people have been killed by the deadly coronavirus pandemic and more than 3 lakhs have been infected around the world, but people are still in need of a cure. No country has so far been successful in developing the COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine and there is an urgent need for treatment.
The WHO has stated that a coronavirus vaccine may take one or two years, as it requires extensive testing and testing before it is put on the market.