As the world fights the coronavirus, news of famous personalities, athletes, politicians, and celebrities suffering from the Covid-19 disease has been sweeping in.

After a shocking revelation by Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, both 63, the next A-list Hollywood actor to join the list of Coronavirus victims is James Bond's star Olga Kurylenko. The 40-year-old actress took to her Instagram to post a picture with a view of a balcony to confirm the news.

'Take care of yourself and do take this seriously'

She wrote, "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!" This is the second major announcement by a Hollywood actor in less than a week.

The 'Death of Stalin' actor was born in Ukraine but has lived in London for over ten years. She currently holds French citizenship, but her whereabouts for the quarantine has not been revealed yet.

She also shared how she is coping with the virus. Olga wrote, "To bring down the temperature, they said to take Paracetamol, which I do. That's all. Nothing more to do. Of course, I still take vitamins for myself like that. And I eat garlic, just for the immune system. I drink water. Squeeze lemons in water. That's all."

Olga Kurylenko Instagram

Olga Kurylenko had starred along with Danial Craig in the film, Quantum of Solace of the James Bond series.

Surprisingly, the producers of the new James Bond film, 'No Time To Die' had recently announced their decision to delay the release of the move by seven months. This was the first announcement to cancel a film shooting amidst the growing Coronavirus scare. Many production houses have since stopped operations to ensure safety and avoid contamination.