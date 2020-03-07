Hollywood actor Daniel Craig has played the well-known British spy James Bond in five films. He is all set to star in 'No Time To Die', which has been promoted as the 52-year-old's last-ever outing as secret agent 007. However, according to The Sun , the actor can return for a sixth Bond movie after having a change of heart.

"I don't think Daniel is finished with James Bond, despite his previous claims. He was in this same position four years ago after Spectre came out, where he said publicly and loudly that he was done and then, as time passed, he just wasn't," a movie source told the portal.

"There is something about this part that scratches an itch and he's not prepared to see it go to another actor yet. It' going to come down to how 'No Time To Die' is perceived by the public and if it can become the highest-grossing film in the series," added the source. Apparently, Daniel might be up to play 007 again.

Not to miss, Daniel, who made his James Bond debut with 2006's 'Casino Royale', had earlier claimed that he'd rather slash his wrists than play Bond again when he was asked about reprising his role after 'No Time To Die'. He had mentioned, "Now? I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on."

Well, only time will tell if the audience will see him as Bond again or not!

Meanwhile, the upcoming Bond 25 was earlier due to release in April but it has now been delayed till November due to global coronavirus scare, which has claimed thousands of lives so far.