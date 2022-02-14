The concept of time-traveling has been perplexing humans for years. Even though the scientific community has not confirmed the possibility of time travel, hypothetically it could be possible, if humans can travel above the speed of light. However, conspiracy theorists and a section of social media users strongly believe that time travel is already materialized. Platforms like YouTube and TikTok are loaded with videos of people claiming to be time travelers. Even though most of these videos made by self-proclaimed time travelers are planned hoaxes, they sometimes evoke curiosity in the minds of netizens.

New York City will be bombed

And now, a TikTok user who claims to be from the year 2104 has shockingly claimed that New York City will be bombed by a Chinese Airforce pilot. He also made it clear that this devastating event will happen in the next 27 years.

The alleged time traveler who goes by the name @pasttimetraveller on TikTok also shared a photo of the Statue of Liberty, surrounded by a fiery scene that is very similar to visuals in apocalyptic movies.

"Here is proof that I am a time-traveler from the year 2104. This is a photo from a person in a fallout shelter from the year 2049. It shows New York City being bombed with two tonnes of trinitrotoluene (TNT) from a stolen Chinese plane. A member of China's Air Force disobeyed orders and stole a powerful aircraft and bombed NYC," said the time traveler.

Aliens to visit earth in 2022

A few months back, another self-proclaimed time traveler had claimed that aliens will land on earth in 2022.

According to the time traveler, aliens will make their presence felt on earth on May 24, 2022, and he warned that it could be the beginning of an intergalactic war.

"They come in peace and don't mean harm but the US attack them and begin in the first of many inter-dimensional wars. They are about 7 feet 4 inches tall and have long-shaped skulls, dark grey, and distorted appearance. They do not come to be harmful but are extremely dangerous when provoked," said the time traveler.