Indian 2, which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role was one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Shankar, this film was a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian.

Amid releasing with huge pre-release hype on July 12, the film failed to recreate the magic of its prequel, and received negative reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Even though the film had a huge opening, the collection of the movie dipped within days, and according to the latest updates, the film collected Rs.148 crores from the box-office, against a budget of Rs.200 crores.

Indian 2: OTT release

And now, it has been reported that Indian 2 will be having its OTT release on August 9.

The film will be streamed online on August 9 in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Netflix.

Interestingly, Mollywood megastar Mammootty's Turbo will also be having its OTT release on the same date. According to reports, this blockbuster Malayalam film directed by Vyshakh will be streamed on Sony Liv.

Indian 2: All you need to know

In Indian 2, Kamal Haasan played the role of Senapathi, a freedom fighter who is currently cleansing the society which is filled with corruption and injustices.

The film was co-written by director Shankar, along with B. Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also starred Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, Kalidas Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and Jagan in other crucial roles.

The music of Indian 2 is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the editing is done by Sreekar Prasad.

Indian 2 was jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

At the end of the movie, the makers also released the trailer of the third part of this film titled 'Indian 3'. According to reports, Indian 3 will be having its theatrical release in the early months of 2025.